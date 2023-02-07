It is aimed at people who work remotely for non-Spanish based companies and it will allow them to live and work in Spain with relatively limited paperwork. Since Brexit the number of Britons moving to Spain has fallen and the Spanish government hopes that the Nomad visa will help reverse this state of affairs.
Requirements for a Spain Digital Nomad Visa
You need to fulfill the following requirements to apply for a Spain digital nomad visa once it is launched:
- You must have an employer outside Spain. You must show proof that you will be working for an employer who is not in Spain.
- Meet the income amount set by the Spanish government. You can work remotely with a digital nomad visa if you prove that you have a minimum income of around €1,000 to €3,000.
- Submit a residence contract. You must show proof of accommodation in order to be qualified for the Spain digital nomad visa.
- Give information about yourself. You should provide the reason for your stay, in your case, for working remotely as a digital nomad.
- Gather the required documents. You need to collect all the documents that are required for the Spain digital nomad visa.
