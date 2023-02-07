The long awaited digital nomad visa in Spain is now available. The remote work visa gives non-European Union nationals (including Britons) the chance to live and work in Spain for up to five years with their families and they will also receive tax breaks.

It is aimed at people who work remotely for non-Spanish based companies and it will allow them to live and work in Spain with relatively limited paperwork. Since Brexit the number of Britons moving to Spain has fallen and the Spanish government hopes that the Nomad visa will help reverse this state of affairs.

Requirements for a Spain Digital Nomad Visa

By Schengen Visa

You need to fulfill the following requirements to apply for a Spain digital nomad visa once it is launched: