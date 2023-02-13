The number of foreign residents in the Balearics has risen sharply over the past 25 years.

The number of foreigners living in the Balearics has risen from 32,102 in 1996 to 222,017 on 1 January 2022. Almost 200,000 more foreigners in two and a half decades.

What is more, the total population of the Balearics has grown by 50% in that period; the number of foreigners has increased by 600%.

The arrival of foreigners has multiplied in all the islands.

For example, Minorca had only 1,793 residents from other countries in 1996, now there are six times as many.

In Ibiza, the number of foreigners has multiplied by 8; in Formentera, by almost 5; and in Mallorca, by almost 7.

All the municipalities of the Islands have experienced a notable increase in new foreign residents, and whereas 25 years ago they were mostly settled in coastal municipalities, now they are setting up home in more rural areas.

Palma is a clear example: it has gone from just over 6,000 citizens born in other countries to over 60,000.

So, the population of Palma has grown by 37% while the number of foreigners living in the capital has increased by 900%.

And the foreign resident population is becoming much more diverse. Traditonally, European residents were basically Germans and English, with high purchasing power who bought villas in coastal areas such as Calvia, Andratx, Alcidia and Pollensa.

This is no longer the case. In the first years of this century, there began to be strong immigration from South American countries and, to a lesser extent, from Africa.

As a result, the majority of foreigners on the islands are no longer German, as they were a few years ago, but Moroccan.

Also while people are continuing to buy second holiday home, many more are moving to the region for work.