The surge in property and land prices on Mallorca will be music to the ears of British billionaires David and Simon Reuben who are amongst Mallorca´s biggest land owners. Their Mallorcan holdings are are located within Manacor, Capedera, Betlem, Andratx and Pollensa. Infact, they have snapped up an estimated 13 kilometres of Mallorca coastline.

The recent rise in property and land prices will have seen their Mallorca investment rise in value significantly, according to property experts. It is unclear what plans the two brothers, with an estimated worth of 16 billion pounds, have for Mallorca but already they are in profit.

There are their investments:

Betlem; 120 hectare (around 300 acres) plot including over 1km of coastal land. Located within municipality of Artà, featuring sandy beaches, natural caves, a lighthouse and a yacht pier.

Cala Mesquida; 215 hectare plot (around 530 acres) within the Capdepera principality including 1.3 km of unbroken seafront. The land is adjacent to the development of Cala Mesquida, and boasts several constructions including two villas with a surface area of 1,670m2.

Manacor; over 200 hectares over 2 holdings;1. 116.5 hectares (around 290 acres) consisting of 5 adjoining plots of coastal land including almost 1.5km of unbroken sea. It is close to Rafael Nadal’s residence, his Academy & Museum in Manacor and the Vall d’Or Golf Club. The land includes areas of outstanding beauty including; a beach near Cala Romantica, a natural lake and various karstic caves including, Cova del Pirata & Cova des Pont. 2. 86.3 hectares further south in Cala Antena with 2km of sea frontage

Cala Figuera; 364 hectare plot (around 900 acres) near the Bay of Palma including 5 km of unbroken seafront. The land located, boasts, wild forest, two beaches, 2,835 sq m of constructed area including a restaurant and a beach club.

Andratx; 165 hectare plot, Ses Bases, with 3.5km of unbroken seafront.

Pollensa; 270 hectare plot with about 3.5km of sea frontage.