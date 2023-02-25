Mallorca tourism officials were quick to dismiss a British newspaper article today which suggested that Spain was turning its back on British tourism. The article in the Daily Mail said that tourist chiefs in Lanzarote had annnounced that they were fed up with British tourists and would make a concerted effort to attract more visitors from France, Italy and the Nertherlands.

The Daily Mail article continued: "The comments came weeks after the director of tourism for Spain's Balearic island of Majorca, Lucia Escribano, declared her industry chiefs 'are not interested in having budget tourists from the UK' - as the island attempts to rebrand itself from a destination for cheap drinks and beach parties by limiting the number of UK tourists..."

But in Palma this morning tourism bosses said that British tourists were more than welcome and that they were looking forward to seeing a record number of British holidaymakers coming to our shores this summer. Lucia Escribano said that she had been misquoted in a UK newspaper article and said that all British tourists would receive a warm welcome when they visited the island.

British tourism is key to the Balearics and it is the second biggest tourism market.

