The Guardia Civil traffic police are carrying out an exhaustive inspection of the vehicles involved in the fatal accident in Pollensa on Sunday night.

According to the first hypotheses it appears that it was the driver of the car who veered into the oncoming lane and collided head on into the TIB (Transports de les Illes Balears) bus. But that has yet to be confirmed.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Fernando Miguel Díez Lesmes from Cuba.

One of the occupants of the vehicle, a 44-year-old man of the same nationality, is in a serious condition in hospital.

Investigators are currently trying to establish the causes of the accident and the reasons why the driver drove into the oncoming lane on a straight stretch of road.

As soon as the passenger is fit enough, a statement will be taken to shed more light on the case.

Samples have also been taken from the deceased to check whether he had consumed any alcoholic beverages or substances. This is a standard procedure in such cases.

The tragic incident took place at 19:03 on the road that links Pollensa and the port.