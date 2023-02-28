On Tuesday evening, emergency teams managed to reach people trapped by snow in the Tramuntana Mountains - mainly at Lluc monastery, the Coll de sa Batalla and some shelters - and have evacuated some of them. The rest will spend the night at the monastery. Thirty-five hikers at the N'Amer refuge, around 500 metres from the monastery declined the Guardia Civil offer of rescue, saying that they were perfectly ok and wished to stay in order to enjoy the "spectacle of the snow".
Rescue of some of the people trapped by snow in the Tramuntana Mountains
Lluc Monastery will accommodate people overnight
