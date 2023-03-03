Guardia Civil controlling roads in Mallorca's Tramuntana Mountains

03/03/2023
Following a Friday meeting of the committee for implementing weather emergency plans, its head of operations, Vicente Soria, called on the public to be cautious about going into the Tramuntana Mountains this weekend to see the snow.

Aware that the weather forecast is good, the committee fears a large influx of vehicles at a time when there is still "significant danger and risk on roads and in mountain areas".

Soria accepted that the sunny conditions will attract visitors but warned that the improvement in the weather can lull people into a false sense of security - "There can be even greater chances of a mishap." He added that roads will continue to be controlled by the Guardia Civil, noting that there is a constant review of roads where there could, "at any given time", be a risk of landslide.