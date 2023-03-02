The heaviest snowfall in Mallorca for forty years has produced some unusual situations.

At the top of the Puig Major, it might be expected that the snow would have been at its heaviest, and images from the military base confirm just how heavy. There were up to three metres of snow, high enough to be above sections of fence at the base.

With some more snow possible on Friday and at the start of next week, it will take some time for the snow to melt. Sub-zero overnight temperatures are forecast for the mountains until Sunday. Daytime temperatures are, however, currently forecast to reach 16C and 19C on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.