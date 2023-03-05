The Council of Mallorca roads department announced on Sunday morning that a number of roads are still closed almost a week after Storm Juliette hit the island. These are as they were on Saturday, the reasons for closure being snow, fallen trees or flooding:

The MA-10 between Kilometre 6 and 47.5 (Fornalutx-Pollensa); the MA-11A, from Coll de Soller (Kilometres 17 to 27.7); the MA-2100 from Bunyola to Orient (Kilometre 1 to 10). The MA-2141 Sa Calobra road is inaccessible due to the closure of the MA-10. In addition, the Formentor road MA-2210 between Kilometre 2 and 19.6) is closed, while there is a diversion on the MA-1140 S'Esgleita to Palmanyola between Kilometre 0.4 and 1.1.

Away from the mountains, the MA-3433 Sa Pobla to Playa de Muro is affected from the start of the road to Kilometre 8.

The Balearic government is still asking people not to go to the mountains. Warnings were mostly heeded on Saturday, when there wasn't a large influx of visitors. A rescue that needed to be made was that of thirteen children aged 10 to 14 and two adults who were hiking in Bunyola but became disorientated. An emergency call was received around 5.20pm and the group was rescued some ninety minutes later.