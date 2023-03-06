These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Aidastella

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Marseille

Arrival: March 6 at 5am

Departure: March 6 at 2pm

Gross tonnage: 71.304

Flag: Italy

Length: 253

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: March 6 at 5am

Departure: March 6 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 32.728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: March 6 at 5am

Departure: March 6 at 11.30pm

Gross tonnage: 25.993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: March 6 at 6am

Departure: March 6 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 27.105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Mahon

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: March 6 at 6am

Depature: March 6 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 19.976

Flag: Spain

Length: 155

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: March 6 at 7am

Departure: March 6 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Eco Mediterranea

Origin: Cagliari

Destination: Sagunto

Arrival: March 6 at 8am

Departure: March 6 at 12pm

Gross tonnage: 67.311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: March 6 at 10.15pm

Depature: March 7 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.