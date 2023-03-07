Based on reports from the College of Architects and others, the main opposition party in Palma, the Partido Popular, estimates that there are some 30,000 empty homes in the city. Many of these, the party says, are in the hands of large owners, such as banks, and the PP candidate for Palma mayor, Jaime Martínez, has announced a plan by which he hopes that these properties will be put on the market and help alleviate the city's housing problems.
30,000 empty homes in Palma - an election issue
The PP want to give owners legal certainty for renting
