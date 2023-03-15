The Black Eyed Peas are coming to Mallorca.

15/03/2023
The Black Eyed Peas will headline the second day of the Mallorca Live festival on May 19 in Magalluf.

Over the past 25 years, the Los Angeles trio -will.i.am, who has been one of the judges on The Voice in the UK for years, apl.de.ap and Taboo - have set records in the music industry. In 2011 they dazzled the world with a historic performance at the Super Bowl XLV half-time show, they boast six Grammy Awards and have sold 35 million albums and 120 million singles thanks to true anthems such as ‘Where Is The Love? ‘ or ‘I Gotta Feeling’ and such important releases as Elephunk, The E.N.D. and, most recently, TRANSLATION (2020), an album that included the hits ‘Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)’ feat. J Balvin and ‘Girl Like Me’ feat. Shakira. His ninth full-length, Elevation (2022), has been another smash hit with the single ‘Don’t You Worry’ feat. Shakira & David Guetta and collaborations with Anitta & El Alfa, Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Anuel AA, Ozuna, and Nicole Scherzinger, among others.

The Chemical Brothers, The Kooks, Quevedo, Vetusta Morla, Bomba Estéreo, Peggy Gou, Moderat, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Natos y Waor, Viva Suecia, The Dandy Warhols, Ayax y Prok, Second, The Reytons, León Benavente, Ginebras, Helena Hauff, Sven Väth (Cocoon), Carlangas, Yendry and Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 are among many other names performing at the festival.