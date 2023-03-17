The number of people who once resided in the Balearics but now live in another country is much higher: the census shows that there are 42,811, of whom 30,083 were born abroad. Many people who came to the islands from another country are still registered with a municipality but have returned to their countries of origin or have gone to another country. This process of emigration was particularly evident because of the financial crisis.
Of the 42,000-plus people who at some point have emigrated to other countries, most have gone to the American continent - 22,994 people, with some 9,000 having moved to Argentina. In the US, 2,777 former Balearic residents now live there.
A total of 16,681 former residents are now in a European country. France heads the list with 3,800, followed by the UK (3,385) and Germany with 2,903.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.