On Friday, the project for the railway to run through Manacor was presented. This is part of the scheme to revive the Manacor to Arta line, a good deal of which, in terms of the route, already exists. The previous attempt at revival was definitively abandoned in 2011 - a Via Verde (Green Way) follows the route from Manacor. The old line was closed in 1977.

Before the plan to reintroduce the line was scrapped, there had been a good deal of discussion about how to route the railway through Manacor. The project unveiled on Friday addresses this and in a manner that has been welcomed by the town hall.

The mayor, Miquel Oliver, said that that the town hall had been very demanding in urging the Balearic ministry of mobility to create a "transformative project" for Manacor. Among other things, it will involve a new road to connect Plaça Madrid with the hospital and which will help to reduce current traffic density. Plaça Madrid, near to where the Via Verde starts, will be the final stop in Manacor. As well as Plaça Madrid, there will be two other halts - one on the industrial estate and another on the Passeig Ferrocarril near to the hospital.

The town hall and the ministry are referring to a "train-tram" for passing through the interior of Manacor. It will travel at no more than 30 kilometres per hour.