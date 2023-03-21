Spain's Operational Aerospace Command is currently undertaking the Eagle Eye 23-01 exercise in the Balearics. Eagle Eye, a regular exercise involving all the armed forces, takes place in different parts of the Spain; the latest is in the Balearics and will last until Friday.

The exercise involves air surveillance and defensive missions in response to simulated air raids and movements of unidentified aircraft. These will evaluate the response and integration of land forces and naval air resources.

More than 2,000 members of the armed forces are participating in the exercise. King Felipe will attend the exercise by visiting units in different locations on the islands - in Palma, Ibiza and in insular waters - on Wednesday. Six F-18s have been deployed to the Balearics and are at present based at Son Sant Joan Airport in Palma.

The ministry of defence says that "given the current global situation, the Spanish Armed Forces continue to be well enlisted and prepared to face any contingency". "This activation carried out by Operational Aerospace Command demonstrates the high degree of availability and preparation that the Spanish Armed Forces have to face any threat in the airspace of national sovereignty."