Alfonso Rodríguez, president of the Consubal consumers association, claims that 99% of bars and restaurants in the Balearics are breaking the law by not offering free tap water to customers.

He refers to Balearic law on waste of April 2022 which states that "in hotel and restaurant establishments, customers and users of services must always be offered the possibility of consuming unpackaged water free of charge".

Rodríguez says that Consubal has received complaints from customers who have been refused tap water. He adds that establishments are obliged to offer it without customers having to ask for it. However, he points out that most customers are unaware that they have this right.