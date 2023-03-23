Alfonso Rodríguez, president of the Consubal consumers association, claims that 99% of bars and restaurants in the Balearics are breaking the law by not offering free tap water to customers.
He refers to Balearic law on waste of April 2022 which states that "in hotel and restaurant establishments, customers and users of services must always be offered the possibility of consuming unpackaged water free of charge".
Rodríguez says that Consubal has received complaints from customers who have been refused tap water. He adds that establishments are obliged to offer it without customers having to ask for it. However, he points out that most customers are unaware that they have this right.
I buy the bottled mountain water. The mains water pipes are mainly lead, and need replacing. So to protect Tourists and Restaurant Customers keep serving the quality waters.
Free or not, you would not ask for tap water in Santanyi.
Interesting article re tap water ordering in Mallorca, I have been told in Son Serra, where we often go, by restaurants and individuals, that the tap water is not safe to drink. In Palma I can't say I have seen anyone drinking it either. Maybe you could investigate this further, it seems rather foolhardy to suggest people order tap water, if it proves to be dangerous. A map of where it is OK to drink would be very useful. It's obviously a question of taste too, maybe a reporter could go on a water tasting tour and report back!