On Saturday, the VAAC group of Alcudia residents affected by the planned mainland electricity cable staged a protest that ended outside the town hall and with the reading of a statement that was highly critical of the Balearic and Spanish governments.

A key reason for this new protest - the last was on February 11 - was the appearance of a ship in the bay of Pollensa that had been contracted by Red Eléctrica (Spain's national grid company) to carry out surveys in the bay. This was for the "entry of the cable from the mainland and its subsequent routeing to Minorca". Red Eléctrica has said that the ship was undertaking work exclusively for the Minorca connection.

All political parties at the town hall were represented at the protest, there having been unanimous rejection of plans for the cable to enter in an area of outstanding natural heritage on the bay of Pollensa.

Protesters made clear that they respect views that there should be no cable at all or that it should enter elsewhere (a general preference would be the bay of Alcudia). "What absolutely nobody disputes is that the cable must not enter via the bay of Pollensa under any circumstances."

Opposition is also based on the potential harm to health, as the route once on land "will run in front of hundreds of homes".