Iñaki Urdangarin, the former Duke of Palma but not yet officially the ex-husband of Princess Cristina, King Felipe's sister, has returned to Mallorca for the first time since 2018. He was last in Palma to receive the court order for him to enter prison; he was sentenced to five years and ten months for his part in the 'caso Nóos'.

He is on holiday with his girlfriend, Ainhoa Armentia; they are staying at a hotel in Palma. On Friday, they had lunch with friends at the Club de Vela de Andratx - the Andratx yacht club.

Urdangarin was released on probation in March last year. In January 2022, he and the princess announced their separation. Their divorce will be confirmed once their daughter, Irene, reaches the age of 18 this June; she is the youngest of the couple's four children.

The Queen Mother, Sofia is also in Palma at present. She is staying at the Marivent Palace and will spend Easter in Mallorca. King Felipe and Queen Letizia are not expected to come to the island for Easter.