Iñaki Urdangarin, who was released on probation twelve months ago, | Archive
Palma31/03/2023 19:22
Iñaki Urdangarin, the former Duke of Palma but not yet officially the ex-husband of Princess Cristina, King Felipe's sister, has returned to Mallorca for the first time since 2018. He was last in Palma to receive the court order for him to enter prison; he was sentenced to five years and ten months for his part in the 'caso Nóos'.
