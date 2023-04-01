Environmentalists GOB are demanding that the national ministry for ecological transition executes the order to demolish the El Bungalow restaurant on the beach in Ciudad Jardín, Palma.

On Friday, GOB sent a letter to the ministry reminding it of the decision of July 27, 2022 to deny a request from the owners to legalise the restaurant, which occupies public maritime-terrestrial domain and is therefore in breach of the Coasts Law unless permission is granted by the Costas Authority (part of the ministry). The ministry ordered the demolition of the building and the removal of terraces.

GOB point out that a set period of six months to execute the order has elapsed and note that "not only has the order not been complied with, but restaurant activity continues as normal". The environmentalist organisation says that it was "already serious" that the restaurant had been operating on public domain land for for forty years "in a completely illegal way". It is now "even more serious" that the owners have failed to comply with the order of closure and are continuing even though legalisation has been denied.

The period of time that there has been occupation of the public domain "cannot be an excuse to claim continuity". The Coasts Law "makes it clear" that no other rights will be accepted other than those of use and exploitation in accordance with the law.