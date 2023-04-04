The Guardia Civil have arrested five people, residents of Muro and Sa Pobla, in connection with at least a dozen thefts from cars in Pollensa.

An investigation began in mid-December, which was when the first reports were made. Cars had been broken into overnight. Increased police presence at night brought the thefts to a halt, but the investigation was still very much alive, especially given one of the items that had been stolen - a hunting rifle.

Two arrests were initially made, and the three others followed a few days later. Officers recovered phones, watches, car keys and the rifle; these have been returned to their respective owners. The case remains open as not all the stolen items have been recovered.