On Tuesday, the president of Iberia, Javier Sánchez Prieto, told President Armengol that all the jobs at Air Europa in the Balearics and at the handling company Groundforce will be maintained as and when the acquisition of the Mallorca-based airline is completed.

"It has been negotiated that in the event that Brussels authorises the purchase, all Air Europa jobs in the Balearic Islands will be guaranteed for five years and those of Groundforce workers for seven years." He added that there are some 1,000 workers in the Balearics and that "we have a commitment" to maintaining employment.

On the duplication of Air Europa and Iberia on some routes, Sánchez Prieto stressed that there would not be a worsening of connectivity. The competition authorities will introduce new competitors on these routes. "Air connectivity in the Balearic Islands will be improved."

* Air Europa and Groundforce are both part of the Globalia group, which is headquartered in Llucmajor.