The National Crime Agency and partners have renewed an appeal to help trace some of the United Kingdom’s Most Wanted fugitives.

Twelve months ago the NCA launched its most recent appeal to find 13 men who had gone on the run – all believed to be hiding in Spain or with strong links to the country.

In that time, six wanted men have been traced, arrested and are at various stages of the extradition and judicial process.

And one of the most wanted is believed to be in Mallorca.

Allan Foster is alleged to have murdered David ‘Noddy’ Rice at the Marsden Bay Car Park, South Shields on 24th May 2006.

Foster, who has links to the Canary Islands and Mallorca and is known to use the alias Shaun Michael Wilkinson, is also wanted for two offences of conspiring to supply controlled drugs and also for the theft of a diamond ring.



Steve Reynolds, NCA regional head in Spain, said: “Spain is immensely popular with British people who live and take holidays there, but it is not a safe haven for criminals.

“The NCA’s International Crime Bureau and International Liaison Officers work with foreign law enforcement on behalf of UK police forces to track and arrest criminals wherever they are in the world.

“It’s usual for fugitives to continue to commit crime while on the run and these men will be known in criminal circles wherever they are and some will be trying to blend in to the large British communities for whom Spain is home.

“You may know one of them from your town or village. Loyalties change over time and we urge anyone with information about these men to help us find them.

“The UK and Spain have a very strong law enforcement partnership and day-in day-out we work together to protect the public.

“This partnership has been crucial to many of the successes we have had so far in tracking down fugitives from justice in the UK.”

Lord Ashcroft, founder of the charity Crimestoppers UK, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the public for supporting our joint campaign with the NCA.

“By passing on vital information, their actions have helped catch wanted individuals who pose a genuine danger to our communities.

“If you know the whereabouts of any of the remaining Most Wanted fugitives, please tell our charity. We’re available 24/7, so contact us either online or on the phone. Your personal details will never be asked for.”

Anyone with information about one of the Most Wanted should call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or fill out an anonymous online form at the UK charity’s website (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/most-wanted).