Pollensa town hall has ordered a halt to the demolition of a small pier (a 'mollet') on the Passeig Anglada Camarassa in Puerto Pollensa. In front of number 63 on the promenade, this has been used by restaurants, but it has become subject to the Coasts Law in that once a concession for use is lost, "it is mandatory to restore the original state".

The town hall argues that the owners do not have a licence to carry out the demolition ordered by the Costas Authority. It also says that "an intervention of this magnitude in a sensitive and protected area of the bay and because of the environmental and heritage importance requires the pertinent reports from other authorities and a more in-depth evaluation".

Last month, the town hall requested the urgent intervention of the Council of Mallorca's heritage department. Its director, Kika Coll, stated that "the mollets do not have enough essence to be considered assets in the cultural interest". "Town halls have a mechanism - the municipal heritage catalogue - to achieve this, but Pollensa hasn't approved it yet."

Miquel Àngel March of the opposition Junts Avançam finds it "surprising that when there was an opportunity to provisionally approve the heritage catalogue (of listed buildings and structures) in January 2019, the ruling administration parties opposed this because it included five seafront houses that they didn't want to register". "The catalogue that was not approved also contained a series of mollets and terraces as elements to be protected. If the parties had given support, we wouldn't now be in this situation."