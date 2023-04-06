Scene of an apartment fire in Mallorca

There is an investigation into the cause.

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterCalvia06/04/2023 16:10
An apartment at The Anchorage, an exclusive residential complex in Illetas, was gutted by a fire on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at around 3pm for reasons that are being investigated. Several neighbours raised the alarm. There was no one in the apartment at the time.

The Mallorca Fire Brigade required an hour to extinguish the fire.