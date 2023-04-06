<p>An apartment at <strong>The Anchorage<\/strong>, an exclusive residential complex in <strong>Illetas<\/strong>, was gutted by a fire on Wednesday.<\/p>\r\n<p>The fire broke out at around 3pm for reasons that are being investigated. Several neighbours raised the alarm. There was no one in <strong>the apartment<\/strong> at the time.<\/p>\r\n<p>The Mallorca Fire Brigade required an hour to extinguish the fire.<\/p>
