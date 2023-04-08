There are high hopes that the flagship of the Royal Navy and biggest warship ever built in Britain, the aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth, will visit Palma when she deploys to the Mediterranean later this year.

The Queen Elizabeth visited Palma in 2021 at the end of her maiden deployment. Now, she is sailing for the Mediterranean again to deter Russian "agression" in the eastern Mediterranean. The Queen Elizabeth is equipped with the state of the art, F35 fighter aircraft, along with helicopters. At 60,000 tons she is the biggest warship ever built for the Royal Navy.

The Queen Elizabeth has a crew of almost 2,000 and she is usually based in Portsmouth.