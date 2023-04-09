The associations for coach operators and hauliers in the Balearics are expressing their concern at a lack of drivers. Between them, they say they need at least 300 more drivers, and they are worried that the shortage will have a negative impact on services this summer and so therefore on the image of the islands.

For the hauliers, Ezequiel Horrach says that "we need around 200 drivers and are concerned that we will not be able to supply the demand". He fears that "we will not be able to cover all the orders that companies make for bringing products from the mainland".

Horrach argues that the situation is "critical" and that urgent measures are needed to encourage more examiners to meet the demand. He also points to the cost of obtaining the necessary licences - this can be up to 4,000 euros. A lack of subsidies from the regional authorities, in his view, "makes it impossible for many young people to take tests". "It seems as if no one is interested in this issue, but it is one that affects the entire productive sector."

Rafael Roig for the coach operators says that some one hundred drivers are needed "in order to prevent problems with transfers and for excursions". He points out that the average age of drivers is 50 and that the greatest requirement is for driving schools to have adequate numbers of professional instructors.