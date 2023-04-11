Palma may be hosting fewer cruise ships this year as part of an attempt to reduce saturation in the city and emissions in the port but the liners which are coming are some of the largest and finest in the world and the later this month the new super luxury Scenic Eclipse II will be docking in Palma, as well as Ibiza and Mahon, as part of her inaugural cruise from Lisbon to Barcelona.

Scenic has confirmed that its newest Discovery Yacht, Scenic Eclipse II, is scheduled to set sail tomorrow, April 11. Its inaugural voyage will be the “Incredible Iberian Discovery,” which sails for 11 days from Lisbon to Barcelona.

Scenic Eclipse will feature a 5,920-square-foot Senses Spa complete with dedicated male and female wellness areas appointed with saunas, steam room, temperature-controlled plunge pools, relaxation lounges and a manicure/pedicure studio.

It also has an outdoor terrace and a yoga and Pilates studio.

The 228-passenger ‘discovery ship’ operated by Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours is due to be named in Malaga on June 3 by NASA astronaut and scientist Dr Kathy Sullivan.

The 10-deck, all-suite ship offers a taste of the billionaire lifestyle, with 176 crew to look after just 228 guests.

Her first summer season will be spent exploring the Mediterranean, Iceland and Scotland, and Scenic promises some great complimentary immersive excursions.

Factor in the two onboard helicopters and the eight-seater mini-submarine, and it’s clear that this James Bond-style luxury expedition ship is licensed to thrill.