The Balearic government's trade directorate is to hold talks with Council of Mallorca and Palma town hall representatives in order to assess if there any potential "regulatory gaps" that could permit the development of large shopping and leisure complexes.

To this end, the directorate is to propose a moratorium while it prepares a regional regulatory framework to definitively prevent any more such developments. In the case of Palma, the new general urban plan supposedly does prevent new developments. Nevertheless, the director-general for trade, Miquel Piñol, believes that a "joint review" is necessary, especially in light of concerns raised by the associations for small retailers.

Palma's councillor for the model of the city, Neus Truyol, argues that the plan could hardly be more restrictive. "We have said that our objective is to eliminate the possibility of new large shopping centres. Don't forget that we stopped the Ses Fontanelles centre (in Playa de Palma). But we are naturally open to sitting down with anyone to see if there is a possibility for even more protection."