Sa Fortaleza in Pollensa, famous for its starring role in the BBC's hit series, The Night Manager, will be hosting two footballing weddings later this summer including that of Mallorca-born but Real Madrid star Marcos Asensio.

The Mallorcan, who scored the second goal in Real Madrid´s victory over Chelsea last week, will be marrying the model Sandra Garal on June 30. Then on July 7, the famous Pollensa estate, will host the wedding of Atletico de Madrid star, Marcos Llorente to Patricia Noarbe.

Rafa Nadal married his childhood sweetheart Xisca Perello at Sa Fortaleza five years ago. The estate was recently sold to a Scandinavian businessman.