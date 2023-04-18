Rafa with a fan during his evening out.

Rafa with a fan during his evening out. | TikTok

Humphrey CarterPalma18/04/2023 15:52
W0

On the eve of Rafa Nadal confirming that he was not going to play the Conde de Godó in Barcelona last weekend the user @ammorosito shared on his TikTok account a video in which the tennis player can be seen enjoying himself in Porto Cristo.

@ammorosito un crack dentro y fuera de la pista #parati #bereal #rafanadal #goat #mejordeportistadelahistoria ♬ La Bebe (Remix) - Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma

The tennis star did not have any problems posing with a fan for a picture while enjoying the night out.
The young man published the video in which Rafa appears dancing accompanied by a message of admiration: “A crack on and off the court” last Friday.

Related news
Rafael Nadal was originally set to make his return from injury at the Barcelona Open.

Nadal withdraws from Barcelona Open

Nadal to miss Monte Carlo Masters

More related news (3)

Last summer, Nadal went to a concert in Ibiza to disconnect after being forced to withdraw from Wimbledon due to injury.