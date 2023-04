A Pollensa town hall official has been sentenced to two years by a court in Palma for having falsified a report to obtain a certificate of habitability for a property.

He took advantage of his position as an official to send a report to the Council of Mallorca and to fraudulently obtain a certificate of habitability. In this report, he stated facts that were not true and falsified information from the town hall secretary and technical architect.

Prior to the court hearing, he had admitted the facts, which was taken into account in sentencing, as were the apologies he expressed in court. He will not have to enter prison but will have to pay a fine of 900 euros. He has also been disqualified from public-sector employment for twelve months.