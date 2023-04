Two men, now aged 30 and 31, both face prison sentences of two years for having spray painted various train carriages in February 2019.

The trial is scheduled for the coming days. It relates to trains that were at the Es Figueral station in Marratxi. The actions of the pair were captured on security cameras. The Guardia Civil arrested them shortly afterwards and charged them with having caused criminal damage.

As well as the prison sentences, the Prosecutor's Office is demanding fines of 5,400 euros and compensation of 1,634 euros to be paid to the rail operator SFM for the damage that was caused.