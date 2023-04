The National Police report that an arrest was made at the FAN Mallorca Shopping complex on March 29. This was for the theft of a pair of shoes priced 39.99 euros from the Deichmann store.

In itself, this arrest was unremarkable. However, the 46-year-old who was arrested, Bartolomé C, had previous - some twenty arrests for theft and for robbery with violence. Such was his record that the arresting officers, when checking their database, discovered that he had a restraining order. He had been banned from entering Palma except to go to the Projecte Home addiction centre or Son Espases Hospital (both with prior appointments).