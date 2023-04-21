In scenes more fitting to be a suspense movie a Guardia Civil launch was involved in a high-speed chase with a boat allegedly carrying drugs off the coast of Cala Ratjada. A helicopter was also involved.

The Guardia Civil launch started the chase just off Cala Ratjada with the suspect vessel trying to dodge them at high speed. Officers said that they had noticed the single crewman throwing packages from the boat which allegedly contained drugs.

The chase was brought to an end off Cala d´or and also involved in the operation was a Guardia Civil helicopter. The crewman was arrested and police are now searching for another people who may have been involved.