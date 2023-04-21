In scenes more fitting to be a suspense movie a Guardia Civil launch was involved in a high-speed chase with a boat allegedly carrying drugs off the coast of Cala Ratjada. A helicopter was also involved.
In scenes more fitting to be a suspense movie a Guardia Civil launch was involved in a high-speed chase with a boat allegedly carrying drugs off the coast of Cala Ratjada. A helicopter was also involved.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.