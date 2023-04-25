The Guardia Civil arrested a 35-year-old British tourist early on Saturday morning accused of assaulting a fellow countryman with a broken glass in a hotel in Cala Egos, where they were both staying. According to the victim’s wife, the attack apparently took place after an argument between the two in the hotel bar politics.

The victim was taken to Manacor hospital with a cut to his neck and part of the lower lobe of his right ear missing. After being taken to court, the magistrate ordered the withdrawal of the suspect’s passport and set bail at 7,000 euros. The suspect, who had return tickets, has paid the bail, recovered his passport and flies home today.

The events, according to sources close to the case, took place at 4.00 am.

A Guardia Civil patrol received a tip-off from the hotel that one of the guests was bleeding profusely in one of the rooms.

On arrival, the officers found the injured party covered in blood on a sofa. Shortly afterwards, two ambulances also arrived, carried out initial treatment and then transported him to the hospital. The Guardia Civil took a statement from the victim’s wife.

The tourist explained that her husband got involved with another British couple over politics and was then attacked. They were in their 30s and were staying in the same hotel.