While Mallorca is not in a serious situation of agricultural drought like that of parts of the mainland, the island's farmers are greatly concerned by the very dry and warm conditions of the past several weeks and by the forecasts.

Jaume Pocoví of the Unió de Pagesos (Farmers Union) says that "the situation is not as dramatic as on the Peninsula, but there are poor forecasts". The manager of the Asaja agricultural businesses association, Joan Simonet, adds that the greatest concern is among cereal producers and for rainfed olive, almond and carob trees.

Simonet says that the rains at the end of February and beginning of March were very good, "but we are experiencing a very dry April, which is going to affect the cereals and legumes that need the April rains so that the grain swells". With forecasts of high temperatures such as those at present, there will be growth but it will be smaller than it should be and grain will not accumulate the necessary flour. At present, conditions are pointing to a bad harvest in summer.

The Balearic government's director-general for agriculture, Fernando Fernández, explains that up to March all indicators had been good. "But without rain and especially with periods of high temperatures, production could drop." He adds that data for estimating the development of vegetation will be available next week, but warns that "it is drying very quickly" because of the high temperatures.