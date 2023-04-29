Two women aged 41 and 47 were arrested by the National Police earlier this week and charged with the theft of money from tourists in Palma. The women are known as 'claveleras'. 'Clavel' is the Spanish for carnation. They approach their targets and ask for a few coins in exchange for a carnation - a typical excuse is raising money for the church - and while these targets are distracted, they lift notes from a wallet or the wallet itself.

There were two incidents towards the end of March. One was in the Cathedral area, the other near the Feixina Park. In both cases the two women approached a couple of tourists. Notes were taken from wallets when these tourists were distracted. The thefts were reported and the arrests finally made a few days ago.

The two women had been subject to restraining orders. A court had prohibited them from entering central areas of the city for several months, a punishment for previous thefts of the same kind. The orders expired in late March, and so they returned, only to be arrested once again.