For Balearic President Francina Armengol see the Charlize Theron advertisement for Dior, J’Adore. In a tongue in cheek attack on the "youthful look" of the Balearic President the youth section of the opposition Partido Popular "doctored" the famous Theron advertisement with the face of the Balearic President and posted it on social media.

It caused a frenzy and was later withdrawn. A giant poster of Armengol, placed on the front of a Palma building, has caused controversy with many claiming that it had been carefully "changed" so that the Balearic President adopts a more youthful look!