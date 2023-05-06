In Mallorca, notification of having been chosen to act as polling staff for elections is by post or by town hall officials. This is the system in all the island's municipalities except one - Palma. The local police have always been entrusted with notification.
Palma hiring motorcycles for notifying polling station staff
Also in News
- Check the rules if you are going to the beach in Soller
- Three Mallorca beaches and two marinas lose their Blue Flags
- Mallorca bomb scare; sea front closed off
- Proposals to hike Mallorca tourist tax by 60% and abolish all tourism promotion
- Sold out of bunting and satellite engineers rushed off their feet in Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.