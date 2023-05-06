In Mallorca, notification of having been chosen to act as polling staff for elections is by post or by town hall officials. This is the system in all the island's municipalities except one - Palma. The local police have always been entrusted with notification.

For the elections on May 28, the police have to notify 3,897 citizens for the 433 polling stations in the city. However, the police have a problem - the number of motorcycles that are off the road and need to be repaired.

The councillor for citizen security, Joana Maria Adrover, says that 32 out of 260 vehicles currently need repairing, police sources having suggested in the past that up to 50% were out of action. In order to get all the notifications out in time, the town hall has hired 14 motorcycles at a cost of 3,608 euros up to May 25.