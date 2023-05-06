César Amable of the PIMEM Restaurants Association says that this Mother's Day "is going to be busy", both he and his counterpart at the CAEB association, Alfonso Robledo, pointing to a rush of reservations.
Mother's Day 'boom' for Mallorca's restaurants
