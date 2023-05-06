César Amable of the PIMEM Restaurants Association says that this Mother's Day "is going to be busy", both he and his counterpart at the CAEB association, Alfonso Robledo, pointing to a rush of reservations.

Mother's Day will be welcomed by Mallorca's restaurants, their representatives indicating that business has "slowed down a bit" since Easter week, which was "very strong". Robledo explains that there was a downturn after Easter, which wasn't the case last year.

As the season proper gets under way, the restaurants continue to be dogged by staffing problems. Robledo says that there is a shortage of kitchen staff in particular. Amable points to a lack of seasonal workers from the mainland "becoming more noticeable".