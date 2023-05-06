In Ibiza on Friday, the Balearic Government and the British Embassy and Consulate launched their latest joint campaign to promote the islands as a safe holiday destination and to restate zero tolerance for "tourism of excesses".

The campaign, Stick with your Mates, provides young people with advice on how to take care of each other and to avoid serious incidents while on holiday.

The tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, thanked the consulate for its commitment to the Balearics and for its "firm commitment" to quality and safe tourism. The government, he said, is doing away with tourist excesses; the law "is bearing fruit".

The consul, Lloyd Milen, emphasised the need for visitors to know the local rules and to know how to stay safe. "We all have a responsibility to know the rules, comply with them and guarantee an excellent vacation for ourselves and those around us."

Milen highlighted work last year, which was a "great success", as reflected by the figures. Since 2018, there has been a 90% decrease in the most serious incidents in Magalluf and an 87.5% decrease in Sant Antoni. This year, actions will be further strengthened so that tourists will arrive in the Balearics knowing the rules. And they will be kept informed as to what can and cannot be done during their holidays.