Relatives of a six-year-old girl who is in a critical condition at Son Espases Hospital have so far raised more than 60,000 euros for the girl and her father on the GoFundMe website.

The girl's mother, a 42-year-old British woman, resident in Ibiza, was killed in the road accident that left the girl in a critical condition. The accident happened shortly after 6.30pm on Wednesday. A Toyota C-HR, driven by a 40-year-old Norwegian woman, hit a guardrail and then crossed into the opposite lane and collided head-on with the British woman's Ford Focus.

The Guardia Civil say that excessive speed combined with a distraction caused the fatal accident. Investigators are awaiting the results of blood and toxicology tests carried out on the Norwegian woman, who is herself in a serious condition.

The girl suffered multiple injuries and was transferred to Son Espases in Palma because of the seriousness of these injuries and a critical prognosis.