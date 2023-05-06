The girl's mother, a 42-year-old British woman, resident in Ibiza, was killed in the road accident that left the girl in a critical condition. The accident happened shortly after 6.30pm on Wednesday. A Toyota C-HR, driven by a 40-year-old Norwegian woman, hit a guardrail and then crossed into the opposite lane and collided head-on with the British woman's Ford Focus.
The Guardia Civil say that excessive speed combined with a distraction caused the fatal accident. Investigators are awaiting the results of blood and toxicology tests carried out on the Norwegian woman, who is herself in a serious condition.
The girl suffered multiple injuries and was transferred to Son Espases in Palma because of the seriousness of these injuries and a critical prognosis.
