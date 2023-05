On Saturday afternoon, Capdepera police were contacted by a relative of a British couple who was unable to get in touch with them. The police went to the address, a rural property in Cala Mesquida, and found the couple lying on a bed. The man, in his fifties, was dead. The 39-year-old woman was in a very serious condition and was rushed to Manacor Hospital.

There had been a leak of carbon monoxide from a faulty refrigerator. Guardia Civil investigators believe that the leak happened overnight while the couple were asleep.