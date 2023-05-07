The matter is in the hands of Calvia town hall rather than the government, as the town hall has itself fully adopted the legislation. Once a full investigation has been completed, the town hall will issue the penalty.
The case involves a female employee, a dancer. Outside the premises, she danced in clothing considered to be prohibited by the legislation. Biel Carbonell, the owner of Stereo, says that he can't believe what's happening and will fight the "injustice" through legal means. The restaurants association within the Confederation of Balearic Business Associations is understood to be seeking to mediate in order to put "sanity" into the regulations.
He and other members of the local business community are outraged by sanctions being imposed by the town hall, as businesses have invested heavily in ensuring that venues are of the standard that the hotel sector and the authorities have been demanding.
The hotel sector seems to be the puppet master in this new economy. I’d imagine this guy could raise a complaint to the ECJ under restrictions of trade. As I doubt a scantily clad dancer is unique to this bar or any where else in Magaluf or Majorca.