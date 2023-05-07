The Stereo Temple club in Magalluf faces a fine of between 60,000 and 300,000 euros for an alleged "very serious" breach of the Balearic tourism of excesses law as it applies to "denigrating practices". Article seven of the legislation prohibits "any practice that objectifies or hypersexualizes the person, especially women" with the purpose of inducing the consumption of alcohol or entry into an establishment.

The matter is in the hands of Calvia town hall rather than the government, as the town hall has itself fully adopted the legislation. Once a full investigation has been completed, the town hall will issue the penalty.

The case involves a female employee, a dancer. Outside the premises, she danced in clothing considered to be prohibited by the legislation. Biel Carbonell, the owner of Stereo, says that he can't believe what's happening and will fight the "injustice" through legal means. The restaurants association within the Confederation of Balearic Business Associations is understood to be seeking to mediate in order to put "sanity" into the regulations.

He and other members of the local business community are outraged by sanctions being imposed by the town hall, as businesses have invested heavily in ensuring that venues are of the standard that the hotel sector and the authorities have been demanding.