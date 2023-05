An event on Saturday night for the Soller Fair ended prematurely when police called a halt after a woman was injured by a stone which struck her above one eye.

The 'Super Pop' DJ party at the football ground in Puerto Soller was due to have finished at 1am. It was just after midnight when police intervened. Some youths were throwing stones at the stage - the third time they had done this. There were repeated requests for them to stop, but they didn't, and on the third occasion the woman was hit by a stone; she required treatment at the local PAC health centre for a cut.

The police moved in, ended the party and cleared the ground.