Series three of the hit BBC detective series, The Mallorca Files, is being filmed on the island but viewers are in the dark. Little or nothing has been said locally or even in London about Series 3 with filming having started in the Plaza Cort in Palma in March.

This morning the Palma Film Office issued a communique saying that they had been involved in the filming which had been taking place around the Cathedral in Palma. But apart from that...little else. No-one knows when the new episodes will be shown or even what time or what channel.

This might be quite normal because the series is still in production but it still could be described as odd. Even the social media outlets of the principal characters in the series are silent about filming leading to suggestions that perhaps a full media blackout has been introduced.

It is rumoured that the new series will be shown on BBC1 towards the end of the year.