This morning the Palma Film Office issued a communique saying that they had been involved in the filming which had been taking place around the Cathedral in Palma. But apart from that...little else. No-one knows when the new episodes will be shown or even what time or what channel.
This might be quite normal because the series is still in production but it still could be described as odd. Even the social media outlets of the principal characters in the series are silent about filming leading to suggestions that perhaps a full media blackout has been introduced.
It is rumoured that the new series will be shown on BBC1 towards the end of the year.
" Seen but not Heared "!!!! The sound track from the previous Series , was terrible. It is hoped the sound engineers have improved the new sound tracks to a normal audible level ?