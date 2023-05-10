Britain is the country in Europe which has the largest number of residents from the Balearics, according to the voting census. An estimated 2,556 Balearic residents living in Britain are eligible to vote in the local elections on the islands later this month.

An estimated 206,000 Spaniards live in Britain compared to the 300,000 Britons who live in Spain. As regards Balearic residents Britain is top followed by France with 2,406 and Germany with 2,000. In fact, more Balearic residents in Britain will be voting in the local elections than British residents in the Balearics. As we reported on Tuesday, 1,600 Britons living in the Balearics are eligible to vote.

Britain is one of the most popular places for Spaniards to live in the world.