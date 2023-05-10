Another summer of water restrictions feared.

Humphrey CarterPalma10/05/2023 15:40
The Balearic Minister for the Environment, Miquel Mir, has predicted possible water restrictions this summer in certain municipalities “because the water situation in the Balearics, as in the rest of the Mediterranean, is compromised.”

But the minister stressed that any form of restrictions is up to the local councils.
“We expect water cuts this summer, but this is nothing new. Every summer, in different municipalities and not always the same ones, measures have to be taken to regulate water”, said Mir.

He also pointed out that it is not always the same municipalities or the same water restrictions, but that “sometimes” it is water cuts, and sometimes not watering public gardens or not using public fountains.

The water situation in the Balearics, as in the rest of the Mediterranean, is compromised because it is not raining and is not expected to rain enough, and heavy human pressure is expected this summer; but the Government cannot say that there will be water cuts because it has no powers,” stressed the minister.