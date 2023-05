Publicity for an event at a club on Palma's Son Castelló industrial estate on Friday last week has aroused controversy because it is claimed to have objectified women.

The poster read: "Group of five girls, free bottle and many more surprises." It went on: "Don't miss one of the best parties in Palma." Posters for the Zafaru Tech House party appeared in various parts of Palma last week, mainly in central areas such as the Parc de ses Estacions.

Complaints about the publicity maintain that women were being made out to be an attraction. It was "shameful" that "girls" should be a target and that there were posters in the vicinity of schools.