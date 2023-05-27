Shark found dead in Sa Calobra, Mallorca

The shark was found on Saturday afternoon.

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterEscorca27/05/2023 17:45
On Saturday afternoon, a shark of some two metres in length was found dead in Sa Calobra.

The crew of one of the excursions boats saw the shark some fifty metres from the jetty. It was floating upside down and its tail (caudal fin) was missing. It is speculated that the shark had been hit by a boat's propeller, which severed the fin.